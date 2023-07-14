HC orders detention of ship carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

The High Court has issued an order to seize a Liberia-flagged ship called "MV Panagia Kanala" that docked at the outer anchorage of Mongla Port carrying coal from Indonesia for Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat.

Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury passed the order on 12 July in favour of a Chinese company CCX Shipping Co Limited.

Abul Hasan, local representative of the Chinese company, filed the case seeking order to detain the ship as security for payment of its claim of Tk2.99 crore from the owner of the ship.

Earlier on Thursday, the Liberian-flagged commercial ship MV Panagia Canala arrived at Mongla Sea Port, carrying a substantial cargo of 31,000 metric tonnes of coal from Indonesia.

The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.

However, the unloading process of the ship will be completed within a specified time and the coals will be delivered to the power plant, according to the court order.