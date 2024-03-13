I am in danger, please forgive me Ma: Second engineer of ship captured by pirates

Bangladesh

Awal Sheikh
13 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 03:26 pm

Toufiq Islam atop a ship. Photo: Collected
Toufiq Islam atop a ship. Photo: Collected

"I am in danger. Forgive me Ma. I don't know what will happen next," said Taufiq Islam, second engineer of MV Abdullah, that was taken hostage by Somali pirates on Monday (11 March).

He last contacted his family at 5:08pm on Tuesday (12 March).

Taufiq Islam resided in Karim Nagar under Sondanga police station of Khulna city.

His mother Dil Afroza said, "Yesterday afternoon, my son called me on WhatsApp and started crying. He asked us for prayers. He apologised again and again. I requested him to recite various prayers. At one point, he called out ma but before I could answer someone snatched his phone away. I have not been able to communicate with him since then."

Taufiq has a 7-year-old daughter Asfia Tahsim and a 5-year-old son Ahmad Rusafi. Since the incident, his wife Zobaida Noman has been in a state of panic.

Zobaida Noman said, "At around 2pm yesterday he called and told me that their ship was being attacked by pirates. He could not say what will happen next. At that time, he asked me not to inform his parents. But later I informed them.

"Then around 5pm he called to say the pirates had taken them hostage and locked them in the bridge room. After a while, he again said that the pirates were taking them to Somalia along with the ship."

On 25 November 2023, Taufiq Islam boarded the ship from Khulna. He was supposed to come home before this year's Eid al-Adha.

The crew on the ship could not be contacted after 6pm yesterday.

Taufiq Islam's family members have already contacted officials of KSRM Group, the ship's owner.

His cousin son-in-law Sabbir Hossain said Taufiq Islam's elder brother lives in Dhaka. He went to Chattogram and met with the officials of the ship owner. Family members of the remaining hostage sailors were also there. But it will take at least three days to reach Somalia from the Indian Ocean. Nothing can be known before this.

Taufiq joined the ship's crew as a cadet in 2008. He passed the exam to become a Chief Engineer in 2023, but has not been promoted yet.

The Bangladeshi-flagged ocean-going vessel named MV ABDULLAH, which was going to Dubai from Mozambique, carrying 23 crew members, was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday (11 March) morning.

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping, a Chattogram-based company owned by KSRM Group.

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company will give the utmost importance in rescuing the 23 crew members on board when the communication process starts.

Pirate / ship

