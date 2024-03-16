MV Abdullah sailor Abhi's mother urges safe return for her son

Luthfa Ara Begum suffered the loss of her husband, Sujaul Haque, in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the initial shock, the small family of three, consisting of her elder son, Ainul Hoque Abhi, and younger son, Mainul Hoque, had been coping well.

However, everything changed on the afternoon of 12 March when a phone call from Abhi shattered their world once again.

Abhi is among the 23 sailors of MV Abdullah, the Bangladeshi ship that has been hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.

Following the distressing phone calls bearing the news of the ship coming under attack by pirates, the family has been unable to establish contact with him since 13 March.

All they know is that he is currently held captive by the pirates, with no indication of when he might return home.

Ainul Haque Abhi serves as an oiler aboard MV Abdullah. The vessel departed from Mozambique bound for Dubai last Sunday, only to be seized by pirates the following Monday.

Since Abhi's capture by Somali pirates, Luthfa Ara Begum's family has been enveloped in a shroud of sadness. She spends her days in tears, gazing at her son's picture on her mobile phone.

On Thursday afternoon, Luthfa Ara Begum was found in the Askar Dighirpar area of Chattogram city, surrounded by relatives who had gathered to offer their condolences to the family.

Luthfa Ara Begum said, "Abhi was set to marry upon his return to the country. We were in the process of finding a bride for him. He planned to purchase gold from Dubai after the ship docked there for his wedding. His dreams have tragically turned into a nightmare."

She stressed her plea to the shipping company to ensure the safe return of everyone currently held by the pirates, including her son, as soon as possible. "I urge the prime minister to intervene in this matter. It is imperative that we collectively work towards resolving this crisis," she added.

She further said, "My son always confided in me, sharing every detail of his life. He is gentle and timid, afraid of everything. My sole desire now is for my son to come back to me safely."

Mainul Haque, Ainul Haque Abhi's younger brother, recently graduated and now operates a shop in Rayazuddin Bazar, Chattogram.

Recalling the harrowing events, Mainul said, "We received the first call from my brother on 12 March at 1 pm. He informed us of the pirate attack on the ship and urged us to contact the CEO of the shipping company immediately. Shortly after, he called again to notify us that the pirates had boarded the ship, requesting prayers for their safety."

Mainul recounted that at around 4 pm, Abhi called once more, weeping. "My brother said that they were being taken to Somalia."

Finally, on the morning of 13 March, Abhi made another call instructing the family to reach out to the KSRM office. The family's last communication with Abhi was via WhatsApp at 7am on 13 March.