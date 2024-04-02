Chattogram ship owners settle lighterage vessel dispute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:04 pm

Related News

Chattogram ship owners settle lighterage vessel dispute

Three ship owners’ associations agree on forming a new governing body dissolving old ones

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:04 pm
File photo of lighterage vessel at Chattogram port. Photo: Collected
File photo of lighterage vessel at Chattogram port. Photo: Collected

A tripartite meeting between ship owner associations and government officials in Chattogram resolved a dispute regarding lighterage ships operating out of Chittagong Port.

To address the instability caused by the disagreement, the existing Water Transport Cell (WTC) will be dissolved and replaced with the Bangladesh Water Transport Coordination Cell.

This new cell will oversee lighterage ship operations starting 23 April.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Industry insiders predict the move will end the instability that has plagued the waterborne transportation sector for the past three months.

Lighterage ships play a crucial role in unloading cargo from bulk carriers and delivering goods to various destinations within Bangladesh.

Previously, the WTC -formed between the Cargo Vessel Owners' Association, Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh and the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong in 2003-, facilitated ship allocation.

However, the inland vessel owners association alleged irregularities and withdrew from the agency in December, forming a separate cell.

Inland Vessel Owners Association spokesperson Parvez Ahmed confirmed a consensus had been reached on Tuesday, prioritising the smooth running of water transportation.

They will determine the structure and work plan for the coordination cell while finalising a new policy in the interim. Until 23 April, Inland vessel owners will continue allocating ships based on their serial system.

Director General Department of Shipping Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam told TBS, that according to the International Ship and Port Facility Security code, monitoring any kind of piracy or trafficking outside the port is their responsibility.

He highlighted the importance of a controlled system, preventing chaos and ensuring profitability for all stakeholders.

Former director general of shipping and Bangladesh project lead of Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, Commodore (Retd) Syed Ariful Islam, stated that the cell primarily operates like a government-controlled non-governmental transport pool. 

He stressed the need for an effective system to prevent uncontrolled operations and safeguard the industry.

Nurul Haque, representing the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, acknowledged that previously, ships operated based on the Mercantile Marine Office serial numbers as per Department of Shipping guidelines. The tripartite meeting served as a platform to resolve the recent crisis.

It is important to note that while the ownership structure of the industry group is changing, the approximately 2,000 individual owners of lighterage ships will continue to operate under the BWTCC.

Former Chattogram City Corporation chairman AJM Nasir Uddin and Mercantile Marine Office leaders among others also attended the meeting.

Top News

Lighterage Vessel / ship / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

10h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

15h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

2h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

4h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

6h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

4h | Videos