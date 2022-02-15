HC calls for proposals to reduce air pollution

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:24 pm

The court also ordered the installation of Continuous Air Monitoring Station (CAMS) at suitable locations for constant monitoring of the air quality

As air pollution goes up, so do admissions for asthma and other respiratory ailments. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
As air pollution goes up, so do admissions for asthma and other respiratory ailments. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The High Court on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to put forward proposals on how to reduce air pollution and to identify the most polluted areas in the country.

The authorities concerned have been asked to report the implementation status of the directives to the court within four months.

Twelve persons including the cabinet division secretary and the environment secretary were directed to implement the HC order.

A virtual HC bench comprised of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Moniruzzaman issued the order after the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.

Earlier, The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) filed the writ petition seeking necessary instructions to prevent air pollution.

Lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan appeared for the writ petitioner and Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state at the hearing.

The court has also ordered the installation of Continuous Air Monitoring Stations (CAMS) at suitable locations for constant monitoring of air quality and to introduce an alert system to protect people from hazardous and unhealthy winds.

Apart from this, the court has directed that alternatives to burning bricks be developed and an action plan be implemented in this regard.

The court has set 26 June for the next hearing on the issue.

