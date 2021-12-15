HC bans battery-run three-wheelers

Court

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:55 pm

An HC bench headed by Justice Mamnoon Rahman passed the order on Wednesday (15 December)

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The High Court (HC) has banned battery-run three-wheelers in the country.  An HC bench headed by Justice Mamnoon Rahman passed the order on Wednesday (15 December).

The court also banned the import and sales of battery-run three-wheelers.

Authorities had earlier decided to remove batteries and other machinery from the motorised rickshaws across the country.

A decision was made at the meeting of the task force that was formed to strengthen the proper management in the road transport sector and control road mishaps on the highways on 23 June this year. 

In September of last year, the movement of motorised, machine driven, engine driven, or battery-run rickshaws and vans had been banned in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). 

