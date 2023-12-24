2 killed as bus collides with three-wheeler on Dhaka-Barishal highway

A Sakura Transport bus collided with a tree after hitting a three-wheeler on 24 December morning at Barisha-Dhaka highway.

Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a collision involving a bus and a three-wheeler on the Dhaka-Barishal highway this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sohrab, 38, and Rubel, 40. Both were residents of Wazirpur upazila.

The accident occurred around 6am today (24 December) when a Sakura Paribahan bus heading towards Dhaka from Barishal collided head-on with a three-wheeler (Nosimon Korimon) coming from the opposite direction, confirmed Wazirpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jafar Ahmed.

"The incident took place in the New Shikarpur area of Barishal's Wazirpur leaving two riders of the three-wheeler dead on the spot," he said adding that at least 7 passengers from the bus sustained injuries.

The injured were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Both the bus and the three-wheeler have been seized by the police.

According to police, the likely cause of the accident is believed to be a combination of excessive speed and thick fog on the road.

"The trolley skidded off the road, while the Sakura Transport bus collided with a tree," the OC added.