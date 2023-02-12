Kansai Nerolac paints first-ever Made in Bangladesh three-wheeler

The first ever three-wheeler made in Bangladesh, by Runner Automobiles Limited, has been painted and protected from corrosion by Paints and Coatings supplied by Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Runner Automobiles PLC manufactured these three-wheelers at its plant located at Seedstore, Paragaon, Bhaluka, Mymensingh, reads a press release.

The technical team of Kansai Nerolac was engaged in round-the-clock monitoring to maintain paint quality till the commencement of the project.

Kansai Nerolac Paints' automotive coatings were tested multiple times during the approval process for these three-wheelers, added the release.

Addressing the development, Vishal Mothreja, CEO of the company said, "We are proud to be a partner of this prestigious project done by Runner Automobiles and we are determined to be associated with such projects in the days to come."

Kansai Paints has been operating in 80 countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa with a tradition of 104 years.

They are now the seventh largest paint manufacturer in the world.

By maintaining the quality of the product, they have gained popularity in Bangladesh in a very short time.