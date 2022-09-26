JS body wants steps to drive out three-wheelers from highways

Bangladesh

UNB
26 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

JS body wants steps to drive out three-wheelers from highways

UNB
26 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
JS body wants steps to drive out three-wheelers from highways

A parliamentary watchdog has recommended taking necessary steps to stop plying of already declared illegal battery-run three wheelers on the highways under the eight divisions to ensure road safety.

The recommendation came on Monday at 15th meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges ministry at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Rowshan Ara Mannan MP, in the chair.

The committee also asked the ministry to take the steps with the coordination of divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals and additional inspector generals of police (Highway) based in the eight divisions.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on the latest activities and progress on the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project connecting Gazipur with the capital city.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the printing of smart driving license and its distribution, the committee also asked the authorities concerned to inform about the distribution process soon.

It also recommended necessary steps about training for newly appointed employees of Roads and Highways Department.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and other committee members including Enamul Hoque, Abu Zahir, Rezwan Ahmed Toufique, Salim Uddin and Sheikh Salahuddin were present.

Top News

Three-wheelers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

6h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

8h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

25m | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

25m | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

3h | Videos
Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh