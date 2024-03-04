HC asks why families of Bailey Road fire victims shouldn't be compensated

The HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the ruling after a preliminary hearing on a writ filed by Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The High Court today (4 March) issued a ruling asking why the families of the victims of the recent building fire in the capital's Bailey Road should not be given proper compensation.

The HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the ruling after a preliminary hearing on a writ filed by Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

The court has asked the authorities concerned including the secretary of home ministry and the chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to respond to the ruling within the next four weeks.

The court sought to know why the authorities concerned it would not be instructed to construct fireproof rooms and stairs in multi-storied buildings, factories and establishments and why these issues would not be included in the Fire Prevention and Extinction Act. 

Besides, the rule has also asked why the operation of commercial establishments in residential areas will not be illegal.

In addition, the HC directed Rajuk and the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence to submit a report regarding the number of fire incidents in high-rise buildings and the amount of loss of life and property during 2023-24.

