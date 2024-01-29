DGHS probe report on Ayaan's death 'ridiculous': HC

Court

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

DGHS probe report on Ayaan's death 'ridiculous': HC

The report states that Ayaan suffered from childhood asthma. He was given a nebulizer and inhaler for his breathing problems in the waiting room before the circumcision. This matter was not informed to the doctors.

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:38 pm
Ayaan Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Ayaan Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The High Court has termed the Directorate General of Health Service's (DGHS) probe report on the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed at the United Medical College and Hospital an "eyewash" and "ridiculous".

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Abdullah's bench made the observation on Monday (Jan 29) at a hearing on the probe report today (29 January).

On behalf of the DGHS director general, the organisation's Deputy Director Dr Porimol Kumar Pal submitted the 15-page probe report to the court as an affidavit to the court on Sunday (28 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The report states that Ayaan suffered from childhood asthma. He was given a nebulizer and inhaler for his breathing problems in the waiting room before the circumcision. This matter was not informed to the doctors.

The report also said injections of was propofol used to anesthetise Ayaan before surgery which could have caused severe allergic reactions and lead to contractions in the airways or the muscles around the airways to tighten and spasm.

Referring to this point, the court remarked that Ayaan's operation should not have taken place.

"What was the rush that operation had to take place on that day? What would be the harm in delaying it for a few days?" said the court.

The HC bench also said, "No doctors want their patients to die. But here [in the probe report] it shows negligence in the treatment of Ayaan."

"Even a coronary artery bypass surgery does not require so much medication as used during the circumcision of baby Ayaan," the court added.

Slamming the DGHS over the probe report, the court said, "They [DGHS] submitted such a report to avoid accountability. After knowing that baby Ayaan has an asthma problem, why did the doctors rush the operation?"

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state, ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, represented the petitioners and  United Hospital was represented by lawyer Cumar Debul Dey in the court.

ABM Shahjahan sought a re-investigation on Ayaan's death saying the DGHS report was 'manipulated'.

The court fixed 11 February for the next order on the matter.

Earlier on 22 January, the HC ordered the DGHS director general to submit a probe report on the death of Ayaan on 25 January.

Prior to that, on 15 January, the court issued a rule asking why Ayaan's family will not be compensated Tk5 crore over for the death of Ayaan.

The court gave the United Medical College Hospital authorities, the health secretary, the Director General of Health and others concerned four weeks to respond to the rule.  

The court had also asked the DGHS director general to submit a list of all government approved and unapproved hospitals, clinics of the country within one month.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed has filed a case has been filed against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of his son.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

Ayaan was first admitted to the United Medical for the circumcision surgery and was later transferred to United Medical where he was declared dead.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ayaan / Bangladesh / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

35m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

55m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos