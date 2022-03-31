Four remanded over murder of dentist Bulbul

Police arrested the four in separate drives in and outside the capital Tuesday (29 March)

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court on Thursday (31 March) placed four alleged muggers on four-day remand each in a case lodged over stabbing dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul to death in the capital on 27 March.

The four remanded accused are – Md Raihan alias Sohel Apon, 27, Russel Hossain Hawlader, 25, Ariyan Khan Hridoy, 23, and Solaiman, 23.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order as police produced the four before the court and pleaded to place them on four-day remand each in the case filed with Mirpur Model Police Station.

Police arrested the four in separate drives in and outside the capital Tuesday (29 March).

During their arrest, police recovered Dr Bulbul's mobile phone and the sharp weapon used in the killing, from their possessions.

Dr Bulbul, 40, popularly known as "Goriber Daktar"  for treating the poor free of cost, was stabbed on his thigh in capital's Shewrapara area in the ealy hours of Sunday (27 March). He succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

