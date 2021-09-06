Forced confession: HC for restraining former IO from case investigations altogether for now

The High Court has asked the government to keep Nayan Kumar, the former Investigation Officer (IO) of a murder case in Bogura, from investigating any offence because of his forcibly taking confession from a minor boy who was charged with the murder of his younger brother in 2015.

"Nayan Kumar, now an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), cannot take part in investigation of any offence until the petition in the High Court is disposed of," the court said.

The court ordered the home secretary and the Inspector General of Police to execute the order.

The bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Atoar Rahman issued the order on Monday, 6 September.

The court has set 27 September for the issuance of its next order.

The latest HC order comes following a hearing of a petition by five Supreme Court lawyers on 20 June seeking necessary direction from the court in reviewing the merit of the murder case.

The petition to the HC came after a reportedly forced confession of the minor was brought to light in a report by a national daily, with the headline, 'Bearing the Unbearable.'

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir moved for the petition and Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

On 21 August, police officer Nayan Kumar appeared in court and sought an unconstitutional apology.

On 25 August, 2015, the body of a minor boy Sohag, was recovered from a jute field in Katakhali village of Sariakandi upazila.

The police, on November 29, detained the deceased's brother, a 12-year-old minor, for questioning. The next day, on November 30, the boy was produced in the Bogra Senior Judicial Magistrate's court, where he gave a statement, confessing to the murder of his brother.

Upon a court directive, Nayan Kumar, former Sub Inspector of Sariakandi police station, appeared in court for the Monday hearing.

Mansur Ali, the current IO of the murder case and sub-inspector of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), was also present for the hearing.