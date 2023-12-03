Fakhrul appeals for bail in High Court

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 12:05 pm

Fakhrul appeals for bail in High Court

On 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court denied Mirza Fakhrul's bail and sent him to prison

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul today appealed to the High Court (HC) for bail in the case filed against him over vandalism at the chief justice's residence.

The bail plea was made to the HC bench led by Justice Md Selim on Sunday (3 December), Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin said. 

Earlier today, Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell, also said Zainul Abedin is going to apply for the BNP secretary general's bail.

Earlier on 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court denied Mirza Fakhrul's bail and sent him to prison.

Police filed a case as the plaintiff at Ramna police station over the attack and vandalism in front of the Chief Justice's residence during the 28 October political rallies and following clashes.

In addition to Mirza Fakhrul, 59 leaders and workers of the party, including BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.

On 29 October morning, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police took Fakhrul to the Detective Branch office for questioning.

After around ten hours of questioning, he was shown arrested around 8pm that day.

