Evaly CEO Rassel: no relief from jail despite bail in DSA case

Court

UNB
06 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:42 pm

Related News

Evaly CEO Rassel: no relief from jail despite bail in DSA case

UNB
06 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:42 pm
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel is being taken to RAB headquarters after arrest. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel is being taken to RAB headquarters after arrest. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Rassel in a case filed under Digital Security Act.

A joint bench of HC comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after hearing a bail petition.

The court also announced the rule issued regarding the bail as appropriate.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi who stood for the state in the court said they will submit a petition seeking a stay order against the bail.

Defendant counsel Ahsanul Karim said though the HC granted bail to his client Rassel in the DSA case on Tuesday; he won't be able to walk out of jail due to having more cases.

On 16 September, 2021, Rassel and His wife Shamima Nasrin were arrested in a raid from their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Though Nasrin is now out of jail on bail, Rassel has been in jail since his arrest.

The online platform's customer Mohammad Alamgir Hossain filed a case against the couple and unidentified 15 to 20 individuals bringing the allegation of deception under the DSA on 30 September, 2021.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff paid Tk28 lakh to Evaly through bKash and Nagad for buying electronic appliances from 1 January to September in 2020.

Though it was supposed to deliver the products within 45 days of order, no produce was handed over to the customer despite elapsing seven months.

The case's investigation officer Prodip Kumar Das, also a CID official, submitted the chargesheet against them on 16 September the past year.

On 2 March this year, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat ordered to begin the trial of the case through forming the charges.

Bangladesh / Crime

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel / bail / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

10h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

3h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

5h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

5h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage