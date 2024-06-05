Law is taking its own course: Hasan tells about Dr Yunus case

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

Law is taking its own course: Hasan tells about Dr Yunus case

With due respect for Dr Yunus, I would say the law is taking its course. Law is not being misused here, he said

UNB
05 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 07:33 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 June. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 June. Photo: UNB

The law is taking its course regarding the case against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (5 June).

"With due respect for Dr Yunus, I would say the law is taking its course. Law is not being misused here. Rather, he is getting much sympathy from the court which other accused do not get," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, the court granted him bail immediately and he was not even arrested for an hour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said he has a doubt whether anyone else would get such sympathy for what Dr Yunus is getting.

Hasan made the remarks when a reporter drew his attention about the US remarks regarding the Yunus case.

The United States has said it is closely monitoring the developments in the case against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"We will continue to encourage the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus as the appeals process continues," said Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a regular briefing on 4 June.

Miller expressed concerns that these cases might represent a "misuse" of Bangladesh's labor laws to "harass and intimidate" Dr Yunus.

"We also worry that the perceived misuse of labor and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade foreign direct investment," he added.

The government of Bangladesh has maintained that it is not a party to the case involving Dr Yunus and emphasised the independence and transparency of its judicial process.

"With due respect to Dr Yunus, I would like to say that the judicial process of Bangladesh is transparent. That's why many members of the ruling party face trials and even jail sentences," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists recently.

Top News

Dr Yunus case / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

9h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

10h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

2h | Videos
How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

1h | Videos
Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

3h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

5h | Videos