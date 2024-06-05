US says it will continue to encourage Bangladesh govt to ensure fair legal process for Dr Yunus

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:52 pm

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

The United States has said it is closely monitoring the developments in the case against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"We will continue to encourage the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus as the appeals process continues," said Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a regular briefing on 4 June.

Miller expressed concerns that these cases might represent a "misuse" of Bangladesh's labour laws to "harass and intimidate" Dr Yunus.

"We also worry that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade foreign direct investment," he added.

The government of Bangladesh has maintained that it is not a party to the case involving Dr Muhammad Yunus and emphasized the independence and transparency of its judicial process.

"With due respect to Dr Yunus, I would like to say that the judicial process of Bangladesh is transparent. That's why many members of the ruling party face trials and even jail sentences," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists recently.

