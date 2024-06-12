Dr Yunus' remarks are untrue, offensive: Law minister

Dr Yunus is being tried in the same way as any citizen of the country who breaches the law but what he [Yunus] is saying is untrue and insulting to the people of Bangladesh, Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq said today (12 June).

"Various countries including the western ones consider tax evasion cases as important and that's why Dr Yunus has been sued," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with a European Union (EU) delegation at the conference room of the Ministry of the Law in the capital.

He said Dr Yunus has been sued in cases for not paying tax and even he paid tax after losing in a case at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for tax evasion.

Other cases what he has been facing are all tax evasion related, said the minister.

Regarding today's meeting, Anisul said they discussed with the European delegation about labour law, artificial intelligence law, data protection act, cyber security act and Rohingya issue.

"They [EU delegation] asked me about Dr Yunus' cases and there were discussions on it," he said.

"They wanted to know when we are going to amend the Labour Law, I told them that we want an end to the complaint that was filed against us at the International Labour Court. I also told them that we have done enough work on Labour Law," the minister said.

He informed the delegation that Dr Yunus was sentenced in a case filed for violation of labour rights as 108 workers individually lodged the case against him.