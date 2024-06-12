Dr Yunus' remarks are untrue, offensive: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus' remarks are untrue, offensive: Law minister

UNB
12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

Dr Yunus is being tried in the same way as any citizen of the country who breaches the law but what he [Yunus] is saying is untrue and insulting to the people of Bangladesh, Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq said today (12 June).

"Various countries including the western ones consider tax evasion cases as important and that's why Dr Yunus has been sued," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with a European Union (EU) delegation at the conference room of the Ministry of the Law in the capital.

He said Dr Yunus has been sued in cases for not paying tax and even he paid tax after losing in a case at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for tax evasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Other cases what he has been facing are all tax evasion related, said the minister.

Regarding today's meeting, Anisul said they discussed with the European delegation about labour law, artificial intelligence law, data protection act, cyber security act and Rohingya issue.

"They [EU delegation] asked me about Dr Yunus' cases and there were discussions on it," he said.

"They wanted to know when we are going to amend the Labour Law, I told them that we want an end to the complaint that was filed against us at the International Labour Court. I also told them that we have done enough work on Labour Law," the minister said.

He informed the delegation that Dr Yunus was sentenced in a case filed for violation of labour rights as 108 workers individually lodged the case against him.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Dr Yunus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

20m | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

25m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

3h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

35m | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

35m | Videos
What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

1h | Videos
Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

3h | Videos