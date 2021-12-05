Death by drain: HC issues rule compensating Sadia’s family 

The university student died late September, falling into an open roadside drain in Chattogram’s Agrabad area

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The High Court on Sunday issued a rule asking why the family of Sehrin Mahbub Sadia who died falling into a roadside drain in Chattogram's Agrabad area a few months ago, should not be compensated Tk10 crore. 

A high court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule and ordered the authorities concerned, the secretaries of the local government ministry and home ministry, the Chattogram divisional commissioner, the chairman of Chattogram City Corporation, and the Chattogram Development Authority, to respond to the rule within a month. 

The court also asked the Chattogram district administration to submit a report within the next two months on the overall condition of the place where the university student died.

Barrister Aneek R. Haque, on behalf of Ain o Salish Kendra and Children's Charity Bangladesh Foundation, filed the writ petition.

Haque sought Tk10 crore in compensation for Sadia's accidental death.

Sehrin Mahbub, a first-year computer science honours student at International Islamic University Chittagong, went missing slipping down an open roadside drain near Diamond Restaurant between Agrabad Mazar Gate and Agrabad intersection. She and a relative of hers were returning home after buying eyeglasses. 

Her body was recovered from the drain five hours later.

