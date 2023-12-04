HC stays trial against photojournalist Kajol over illegally entering Bangladesh

Court

UNB
04 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:07 pm

Photojournalist Kajol. Photo: Collected
Photojournalist Kajol. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday stayed for six months the trial proceedings of a case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol for illegally entering Bangladesh.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the case.

Advocate Nazmus Shakib stood for journalist Kajol in the court while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state.

Later, Sujit Chatterjee said the High Court stayed the proceedings of the case for six months.

Kajol went missing on March 11, 2020 from the capital's Chawkbazar area. Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested him from Shadipur field along the Benapole border in Jashore on May 2, 53 days after he went missing from Dhaka.

Later, on May 3, 2020, BGB filed a case against journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Illegal Entry Act.

