Bangladeshi man fined over Tk2 lakh for bribing Malaysian cop

Malaysian Session Court has fined a Bangladeshi man more than Tk2 lakh (RM10,000) on charges of offering a bribe worth Tk3,068 (RM150) to a police officer there in March 2021.

Judge M Bakri Abd Majid also ordered him to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine, Bernama reported.

The 31-year-old accused, Md Shakib Hossain, pleaded guilty before the court handed down the verdict.

According to the charge sheet, Shakib was accused of offering a bribe of RM150 to a police inspector from the Tapah district police headquarters as an inducement not to take action against him and his two Bangladeshi friends under Section 6 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for having failed to produce a valid pass or permit before exiting the Sungkai Toll Plaza at 2.50pm on 10 March 2021.

He was later charged under Section 214 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Maziyah Mansor stood for the state while no one was there to represent the accused.

Shakib Hossain, a factory worker with an income of Tk20,458 (RM1,000) per month, was seen crying when he begged for leniency on the grounds that he has two children and a family of five to support in Bangladesh.