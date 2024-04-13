Grameenphone's Shopno Jabe Bari goes beyond borders 

Grameenphone's iconic campaign, Shopno Jabe Bari, has evolved into more than just a song and television commercial.

It has become a soulful anthem, representing the universal longing for homecoming resonating with millions of people and symbolising the deep emotions and warmth of reuniting with loved ones, on the joyous occasion of Eid. reads a press release.

This year, the campaign extends its reach beyond borders, touching the lives of Bangladeshis residing in Malaysia.

Photo: Courtesy

With millions of Bangladeshis working tirelessly overseas, celebrating Eid together with their families remains a distant dream. While they strive abroad, their families eagerly await their return to Bangladesh, keeping the flame of hope alive.

Recognising this bittersweet reality, Grameenphone has now taken a remarkable step to carry the love and emotions of families beyond borders. Grameenphone embarked on a heartfelt journey to collect the untold emotions and capture the unspoken sentiments of the cherished family members of Bangladeshis residing in Malaysia, sharing them with their loved ones in Malaysia during the joyous occasion of Eid.

The compiled video of these messages of love, longing, togetherness, and affectionate Eid wishes was displayed across Malaysia on a van equipped with large LED screen, surprising the expatriate community who least expected to see their families on large screens in a foreign country.

"While Shopno Jabe Bari began as a campaign by Grameenphone, its message transcends borders and resonates universally," said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone.

He added, "In a world where millions of non-resident Bangladeshis yearn to return home, Grameenphone acknowledges their sacrifices and dreams. This effort in bringing families closer and instilling a sense of belonging during Eid embodies our brand values of inclusiveness, delivering superior customer experiences and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Bangladeshis both at home and abroad. By extending Shopno Jabe Bari beyond borders, we exemplify our dedication to connecting people, bridging distances, and spreading joy."

Through this extraordinary initiative, Grameenphone aims to bridge the gap despite the physical distance and make the expatriate community feel connected and cherished on this special day, giving them a sense of closeness to their families back home.