Assaulting policemen: Five put on remand

UNB
08 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed five people, including two lawyers, on a three-day police remand in a case filed over assaulting three policemen in the city's Jurain.

Those remanded are advocate Shohag-Ul-Islam Roni, advocate Yasin Arafat Bhuiyan, Md Sharif, Md Nahid, and Md Russel.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Shyampur police inspector Khandaker Jalal Uddin Mahmud, investigation officer (IO) of the case, sought a seven-day remand to interrogate them.

The court also granted bail to lawyer Yasin Jahan Nishan Bhuiyan, lawyer Roni's wife, turning down the IO's plea to keep her in jail custody.

Meanwhile, hundreds of lawyers gathered in front of the court during the hearing of the case and demanded release of the lawyers accused in the case.

On Tuesday, Traffic Sergeant Ali Hossain filed the case naming three people and around 450 unnamed accused with Shyampur Police Station.

According to the case, Ali Hossain signaled motorcyclist Rony, who was riding on the wrong side of the road, to stop. Rony's wife Nishat was on the motorcycle with him.

When Sergeant Ali Hossain wanted to see the documents of the motorcycle, Rony locked into an altercation with him, the OC said.

At one stage, Rony was taken to the nearby police box. Later, when the locals came forward, they (Rony and his wife) meant their wrong information.

Enraged, several people in the area attacked police with sharp weapons. Being informed, Yasir Arafat, the brother of Nishat, who have been residing in the area also went to the spot and joined the locals and vandalised the police box. They also attacked on the police, causing three policemen to receive injuries, the OC said.

Meanwhile, among the injured, SI Utpal Dutta was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was given first aid at the hospital. The other two injured policemen were undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

