N'ganj councillor suspended for assaulting female councillor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:38 pm

The accused has been identified as Md Shamsuzzoha, councillor for Ward-26, NCC CEO Zakir Hossain told The Business Standard today (12 May)

Md Shamsuzzoha, councillor for Ward-26 of NCC. Photo: Collected
Md Shamsuzzoha, councillor for Ward-26 of NCC. Photo: Collected

The Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) has suspended a male ward councillor for physically assaulting a female councillor of his neighbouring wards.

The accused has been identified as Md Shamsuzzoha, councillor for Ward-26, NCC CEO Zakir Hossain told The Business Standard today (12 May).

He has been suspended over a physical assault on Sania Akter, reserved woman councillor of Ward No 25, 26 and 27.

On 7 May, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Deputy Secretary Shamsul Islam signed the expulsion order.

"The ministry has taken the decision after investigating the incident of physically assaulting a reserved woman councillor for protesting against irregularities and nepotism in distribution of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) products," Zakir Hossain said.

"The investigation committee has found the truth of the incident in the preliminary investigation. The accused councillor has been informed about his dismissal.

"A new councillor will be appointed to ensure the continuation of civic amenities in the area," he added.

According to NCC sources, allegations were raised against Shamsuzzoha and his supporters on 5 March of assaulting and harassing councillor Sania Akter. After the assault, Councillor Sania filed a written complaint with Bandar Police Station. 

Councillor Samsuzzoha, his brother Jahangir and Ripon were accused there.

However, a day later, Shamsuzzoha filed a counter-accusation against Sania, claiming that he had been physically assaulted.

Sania Akter told TBS, "Shamsuzzoha had sold the TCB products that came for two thousand families in January last year.

"For that reason, I wanted to check the TCB products in his ward before distribution on the day of the incident. He got angry and then slapped me. His people also beat up my secretary."

On the other hand, the accused Councillor Samsujjoha claimed that Sania started arguing with him when he said the distribution would be delayed if the products were counted. Then she beat me up.

