Appellate Division stays HC order to allot stall to Adarsha in Ekushey Book Fair

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court stayed the High Court's (HC) order to allot a stall to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Faiz Siddiqui, passed the order on Wednesday (15 February) after hearing an appeal filed by Bangla Academy against the HC order, Advocate Mintu Kumar Mondal confirmed the matter.

Earlier on 13 February, the Bangla Academy moved a petition with the apex court seeking a stay on the HC order to immediately allow publishing house "Adarsha Prokashoni" to participate in the ongoing Ekushey Book Fair.

Mahabubur Rahman, the publisher of Adarsha Publications, filed a writ at the HC on 3 February, challenging the Bangla Academy's decision to deny them a stall at this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

The petitioner also sought the court's instruction to allot a stall to the publishing house as soon as possible.

Bangla Academy, the governing body of the fair, published the allocation list on 12 January, where the name of the Adarsha publications was dropped.

Later, Adarsha learned that the academy blocked its allotment because of three books – "Oprotirodhyo Unyaner Obhabonio Kothamala" by Foyez Ahmed Toiyob, "Unyan Bivrom" by Zia Hasan, and "Bangalir Mediocrityr Sondhane" by Faham Abdus Salam, son-in-law of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.