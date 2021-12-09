9 to walk the gallows, 22 jailed for life for killing Rajshahi BCL leader 

A Rajshahi court on Thursday sentenced nine people to death and 22 more to life imprisonment for killing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Rajshahi Court College unit leader Shahin Shah.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court Judge OHM Ilias Hossain delivered the verdict at 12:30 pm.

Shahin Shah was the younger brother of Rajshahi City Corporation Panel Mayor-2 Rajab Ali.

Shahin was killed on 28 August 2013 in an attack launched by his political opponents.

His brother Nahid Akter Nahan, a Jubo League leader, filed a case with Rajpara police station the following day.

The investigating officer in the case, Rajpara police station Assistant Sub-inspector Maniruzzaman submitted the charge sheet in the case against 31 people including then Ward 1 councillor Munsur Rahman.

