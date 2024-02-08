35 years after Sagira Morshed murder, Dhaka court to deliver verdict

Court

UNB
08 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 02:24 pm

Related News

35 years after Sagira Morshed murder, Dhaka court to deliver verdict

The PBI investigation revealed that the murder was not a simple mugging but involved a deeper family feud

UNB
08 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 02:24 pm
Sagira Morshed. Photo: UNB
Sagira Morshed. Photo: UNB

A Dhaka court has scheduled 20 February as the date to announce the judgment in the high-profile murder case of Sagira Morshed, who was killed in 1989.

The decision was made by the Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3, Mohammad Ali, according to Advocate Faruk Ahmed, representing the plaintiff.

The individuals accused in this case are Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, 71, Sagira's brother-in-law; his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, 65; Mahmud Rezwan, 60; Maruf Reza, 60; and Mantu Mandal alias Mintu. Among them, Mahmud and Maruf are currently incarcerated, while the others have been released on bail.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sagira Morshed was fatally shot on Siddheswari Road, Dhaka, on 25 July 1989, while on her way to pick up her daughter from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. The assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to rob her of her gold bangle and shot her as she tried to escape, leading to her death en route to the hospital.

How PBI unfolded a 30-year-old murder mystery

The murder case was initially filed by Sagira's husband, Salam Chowdhury, at the Ramna Police Station. A chargesheet against Mantu was submitted on 17 January 1991. Subsequent orders from the High Court transferred the case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The PBI investigation revealed that the murder was not a simple mugging but involved a deeper family feud. On 15 January 2020, Inspector Rafiqul Islam of PBI Dhaka (South) Metropolitan submitted a new chargesheet. Later, on 13 November 2020, Dr Hasan and his wife Shahin confessed to their involvement in Sagira's murder before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain.

Following these developments, the PBI arrested Dr Hasan upon his return from abroad, presenting him before the magistrate's court as part of their ongoing investigation into the murder, which has now spanned over three decades.

Bangladesh / Top News

murder / case / verdict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

43m | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

5h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

13m | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

18h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

6h | Videos
Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

5h | Videos