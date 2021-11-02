3 Adyan Mart officials remanded in embezzlement case 

A Chuadanga court has granted three-day remand to three officials of e-commerce company Adyan Mart, including its chief executive officer, in an embezzlement case.

The court has ordered police to interrogate another official of the e-commerce company at the jail gate.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Manik Das of Chuadanga Amli Court passed the order on Tuesday afternoon.

The three remanded officials are Adyan Mart's Chief Executive Officer Zubair Siddique Manik, its General Manager Mahmud Siddique Ratan and Manager Minarul Islam.

Company Advisor Abu Bakkar Siddique will be interrogated at the jail gate for a day.

According to the case statement, a customer named Atiqur Rahman of Boalmari village in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila paid Tk18 lakh in advance to buy a motorcycle and a refrigerator from Adyan Mart.

Failing to get the products, he filed a case with the Sadar Police Station on 28 October against four officials of the company.

Later on Saturday, a team of RAB-6 carried out operations in Chuadanga and Khulna and arrested the four officials of Adyan Mart.

They were sent to jail after being produced in court the following day.

Chuadanga Sadar Police Station SI Gopal Chandra Mandal, the investigating officer of the case, appealed for a seven-day remand in court for quizzing the accused.

After hearing both sides on Tuesday, the judge granted three days remand for three people.