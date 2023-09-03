2012 garbage truck vandalism: Trial against Fakhrul, Rizvi begins

Court

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

2012 garbage truck vandalism: Trial against Fakhrul, Rizvi begins

The court also fixed 20 September for the next hearing in the case.

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:03 pm
BNP&#039;s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: TBS
BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today formally initiated the trial against eight, including BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a garbage truck vandalism case lodged in 2012.

According to the case document, on 9 December 2012, around 250 BNP and Jamaat activists led by Fakhrul and Rizvi blocked a part of the city's Mintu Road under Paltan Model police station. They vandalised a garbage truck of the Dhaka South City Corporation and tossed bombs targeting it, the BSS reports.

Md Aynal, driver of the truck, filed a case in this connection.

On 23 October 2017, the investigating officer of the case, DB Police Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain Khan pressed charge sheet against the accused.

The others accused in the case are - Jamaat-e Islami leader Muhammad Shafiqul Islam Masud, Saiful Alam Nirob, Moazzem Hossain Babu, Azizul Bari Helal, Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam, the BSS report added.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the eight, after scrapping a dismissal plea from the defence this afternoon.

The court also fixed 20 September for the next hearing in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / court / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / case / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

2h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

3h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

43m | TBS World
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

4h | TBS Today
How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

5h | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh