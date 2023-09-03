2012 garbage truck vandalism: Trial against Fakhrul, Rizvi begins

A Dhaka court today formally initiated the trial against eight, including BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a garbage truck vandalism case lodged in 2012.

According to the case document, on 9 December 2012, around 250 BNP and Jamaat activists led by Fakhrul and Rizvi blocked a part of the city's Mintu Road under Paltan Model police station. They vandalised a garbage truck of the Dhaka South City Corporation and tossed bombs targeting it, the BSS reports.

Md Aynal, driver of the truck, filed a case in this connection.

On 23 October 2017, the investigating officer of the case, DB Police Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain Khan pressed charge sheet against the accused.

The others accused in the case are - Jamaat-e Islami leader Muhammad Shafiqul Islam Masud, Saiful Alam Nirob, Moazzem Hossain Babu, Azizul Bari Helal, Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam, the BSS report added.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the eight, after scrapping a dismissal plea from the defence this afternoon.

The court also fixed 20 September for the next hearing in the case.