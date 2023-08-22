11 get life sentence for murder of Lakshmipur UP member

Court

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:28 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A court in Lakshmipur has sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment for murdering Khorshed Alam Miron, a member of Dattapara Union Parishad of the Sadar upazila.

Lakshmipur District and Session Judge Court Md Rahibul Islam gave the verdict in the case on Tuesday (22 August).

Besides, 11 more people have been acquitted in the case, according to District Judge Court Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.

The convicts are- Md Jamal Hossain (39), Md Jasim Uddin (34), Md Shahjahan (29), Md Faisal Khan Joy (29), Md Milon aka CNG Milon (33), Al Amin (39), Barkat (26), Nishan (26), Lokman (35), Rubel (29) and Sumon (36).

Milan and Rubel were present in the court during the verdict and the rest of the convicts are currently absconding, the public prosecutor said.

On 9 September 2019 around 8:30pm, armed miscreants shot and killed Khorshed Alam Miron (42), a UP member of Ward-6 of Dattapara union and president of the Union Swechasebak League.

Miron's wife Tahmina Akhter filed a murder case against unknown accused with Chandraganj police station on 30 September.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the verdicts, plaintiff Tahmina Akhtar said, "Not a single accused was sentenced to death. I will go to the high court to hang the accused."

Lakshmipur / murder / Life Sentence / UP member

