Court summons investigation officer of journo Sarwar kidnap case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:33 pm

Journalist Sarwar being treated at CMCH/TBS
Journalist Sarwar being treated at CMCH/TBS

A Chattogram court today asked Sub-inspector (SI) Dharmendu Das, investigating officer of journalist Golam Sarwar abduction case, to appear before it in the next hearing.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after the plaintiff Sarwar pleaded to the court not to accept the chargesheet in the case mentioning it flawed and biased.

"The police said in the chargesheet that they did not find any sign of abduction. As it was an extremely benevolent complaint and a biased investigation, we distrusted it and requested further investigation," plaintiff's lawyer Asharf Uddin Rony told The Business Standard.

Additionally, the court will scrutinise the CCTV footage containing the kidnap incident in presence of SI Dharmendu during the next hearing.

Journalist Golam Sarwar said the court has not been able to work at its own pace as the investigating officer was absent in two consecutive hearings.

SI Dharmendu Das said, "I am currently working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police. I just found out about the hearing. I will go to court if I am informed through appropriate authorities."

Golam Sarwar, a Chattogram journalist who endured brutal torture after being abducted, had filed a case with Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram against six unidentified people in November 2020.

Two of the abductors are aged around 28, he mentioned in the case.

In the case statement, Sarwar said he was abducted and beaten for making news and a ransom of Tk50,000 was also demanded.

Journalist Golam Sarwar kidnap case / Chattogram / court

