Couple found dead in Netrokona

A couple has been found dead in their bedroom in Madan upazila of Netrokona.

Police recovered the dead bodies on Tuesday morning.

On preliminary investigation, Officer-in-Charge of Madan police station, Ferdous Alam said that Nandu Mir, 55, stabbed his wife Hima Akhter, 46, to death and then committed suicide.

Police suspect the incident took place between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning,

"The possible reason for the deaths could be family feud. An investigation is underway considering alternate causes as well," said the OC.