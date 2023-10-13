A couple's tale travelling through Bangladesh's 64 districts

In a world where wanderlust often takes a back seat to responsibilities, a couple in the country broke free from life's tiring constraints.

Meet Shakhwat Hossen Shafat and Jannatul Islam Shikha, who have transformed their lives into an adventure of 13 years and counting. They took up a road less travelled, making exploration their first and foremost priority.

Theirs is a story – through all 64 districts of Bangladesh – which inspires curiosity, and perhaps awe.

Unsurprisingly, their incredible travel exploits went viral on social media captivating a large online audience.

The couple currently boasts 19,000 shares on an album encapsulating their journey throughout the 64 districts.

A journey through time

Sitting on leather sofas and consumed by the shop's cosy ambience, Shafat introduced himself and his wife, Shikha, with a warm smile.

Their tale began further back in 2010.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 after a seven-year relationship.

The depth of their connection seemed almost palpable, with quick, shy glances exchanged between them between pauses.

The couple attended the Chittagong Commerce College together and Later, they both went on to pursue their honours and master's degrees at Dhaka University.

As the conversation unfolded, it became clear that their travels were a manifestation of their bond.

Over the years, the couple haven't had many movie or restaurant dates. "Instead, we've opted for adventures. We enjoy it more," said Shafat. Shikha added, "When we're on the road, it's a break from our busy lives and that's what we cherish the most."

But it was more than a bond that kick-started their adventures.

"As a wedding photographer, I used to travel to different districts for work," explained Shafat, "After we got married, Shikha became a bit jealous whenever I would mention my work-related travels. So, I thought, why not travel together and document our experiences?

"Initially, we didn't plan to cover all the districts so quickly. But being a photographer, Shafat was keen on capturing beautiful images everywhere," said Shikha.

With time, the duo began to genuinely enjoy the experience, especially when exploring offbeat destinations.

Once they had covered a few districts, they considered travelling to the rest of the country.

"Exploring the whole country together has been an amazing experience," said Shafat, a sense of fulfilment twinkling in his eyes.

The art of choosing destinations

Choosing a destination in a never-explored district is not that difficult, thanks to the Internet.

"Our process typically starts with a Google search. For instance, if we decide to visit Chapainawabganj, I begin by searching for sightseeing places in Chapainawabganj," said Shafat.

"Then, I look for more details on Facebook tour groups," Shafat continued, revealing a meticulous planning strategy.

By compiling a list from these sources, they gauge the distances and directions between different locations using Google Maps. This helps them plan how to cover as many places as possible in a short period.

Spending as little as possible

"Travelling can be expensive, but it's not as costly as people might think. We don't meticulously track our expenses, but we do prefer budget travel. Our goal is to spend as little as possible," said Shafat.

They opt for no fancy hotels, no resorts and no fancy vehicles to travel.

Also, they look for any host within their network in the respective district.

"During our visit to Jhenaidah, we kept expenses low," Shafat shares. "A university senior managed a circuit house for us for around four days."

Shikha chimed in, "Our priority has always been to minimise expenses. For example, during our trip to Narail, we stayed in a place that cost only Tk500. The experience wasn't very pleasant, and the establishment was less than satisfactory. However, there are some resorts outside the city that we could have chosen but we avoided them as they are costly."

The power of local connections

For an extensive travel goal, some local connections prove imperative – be it anywhere in the world.

"As a photographer, I've found that my network has been invaluable," Shafat affirmed. "Often, when we announce our travel plans on Facebook, someone offers assistance."

Their reliance on local connections adds depth to their travels.

Moreover, local insights help with practical information, such as the best time to visit a place, whether there are shortcuts, fare details or when certain places are closed and more.

Favourite places

"Our most memorable experience was at Char Kukri Mukri, an island in Bhola, along with nearby Tarua beach, which was equally stunning," Shikha recalled.

"Additionally, Srimangal and Rema-Kalenga forest in Habiganj left a lasting impression."

Shafat shared his personal favourite as well.

"I have a strong affinity for Bandarban. I've visited it several times, both with Shikha and with friends," he said.

Their journey, however, hasn't been without its share of criticism, especially when it comes to their choice of locations.

"While many people have appreciated our pictures, some have wondered if we could have chosen better spots to represent their district," said Shafat.

"It was more about our travel than representing any specific district, so we shared our honest reviews of various places."

The truth is that the couple didn't anticipate such a wide audience when they shared their album on Facebook. "Perhaps if we had known, we would have been more mindful in our writing," said Shafat, breaking into an awkward smile.

"Since getting married, we've set a goal to visit one new country each year," Shafat shared. "So far, we've explored five countries: India, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

"However, there are still many more places within the country to discover," added Shikha.