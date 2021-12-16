7 ONE Bank officials among 12 sued for embezzling insurance companies’ money

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued 12 people including seven officials of the ONE Bank for allegedly embezzling over Tk11 crore from four insurance companies.

ACC Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam filed the case with the agency's Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 on Wednesday.

The accused ONE Bank officials are its First Assistant Vice President Shafiul Alam, Senior Assistant Vice-President Bimolendu Chowdhury, Assistant Vice-President and Relationship Manager Muntasir Rahman Siddique, Executive Vice President Faisal Adil, Junior Officer Md Shamim, Senior Principal Officer Abu Kalam Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, and Principal Officer Md Emran Hossain alias Mohammad Emran Hossain.

The other accused are Azizur Rahman, Raqiba Jahan, Tanveer Hossain, Peshowara Begum and Subu Tara Howlader.

The ACC accused them of embezzling over Tk11.39 crore from Pioneer Insurance Company Limited, Provati Insurance Company Limited, Express Insurance Limited and City General Insurance Company Limited by committing fraud and forgery.

According to the case statement, the accused transferred the money through several bank accounts of the insurance companies along with some other accounts to the ONE Bank's Gulshan branch between 5 March, 2019 and 10 February this year. Later they withdrew the money and laundered it to foreign countries.