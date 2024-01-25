Controversy over oath of new MPs to be clarified, if needed: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:29 pm

He said the issue seems of little significance

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The oath-taking of the newly appointed members of parliament (MPs) before dissolving the previous parliament was constitutional, Law Minister Anisul Huq said.

Clarification on the issue can be provided if policymakers deem it necessary, the minister told the media after a meeting with the Saudi ambassador at the Secretariat. 

He made the comments in response to allegations by some BNP leaders that the MPs of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad took the oath before the dissolution of the 11th parliament.

The opposition leaders argued against the oath of new MPs, stating that the previous term had not yet concluded, pointing out that there are now more than 600 MPs in the country. 

When asked about any legal or constitutional ambiguity in the matter, the minister said, "The country is being governed in accordance with the constitution. The current discussion seems of little significance."

Asked about which part of the constitution could provide clarification, he responded, "I don't know yet. If the policymakers feel the need, they will decide.

"Nevertheless, I believe that whatever transpired was conducted per the constitution."

Meeting with Saudi envoy

Earlier, Minister Anisul Haq held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan at the Secretariat. 

After the meeting, the minister revealed that the process of signing an agreement on mutual cooperation between the judiciaries of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia had commenced.

Bangladesh has already sent the contents of the accord to Saudi Arabia, he said.

The meeting also discussed its progress, which was fruitful, he added.

"The Saudi envoy told us that the Muslim world thinks Sheikh Hasina is their sister and they are interested in further strengthening this relationship," Huq said.

