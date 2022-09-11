Commuters suffer as covered van overturns on airport road

Commuters endured a severe traffic gridlock during the morning rush hours on Sunday as a covered van flipped over near the Kawla area on airport road.

The incident took place early on Sunday morning, Md Sakhawat Hossain, assistant commissioner (traffic) Airport zone of DMP told The Business Standard.

"The goods-laden covered van tripped on the road diagonally intensifying traffic on airport road that has already been stressed by the ongoing construction work of elevated expressway," he added.

He also noted that it took quite some time to remove the van as it was fully loaded with goods.

Commuters suffered a great deal amid scorching heat and long wait due to the tailback; many were late for office and classes.

Vehicles both private and public were seen stuck at key points of the route like Abdullahpur, Airport, Khilkhet, Kurmitola and as far as Banani and Mohakhali.

The traffic was yet to be back to normal till filing the report.