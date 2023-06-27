Commuters relieved as no crowd in Ctg bus stands; fares hiked

Unlike previous years before Eid-ul-Azha, bus counters in Chattogram were seen less crowded on Tuesday and commuters did not have to wait for hours to get on a bus.

However, like every year during Eid, bus fares have increased. Bus owners have hiked fares by Tk100 to Tk150 in the inter-district bus routes.

Imran Hossain, a passenger in Bandhan Paribahan, said, "Increasing the bus fare on Eid has become an unwritten rule. Bandhan Paribahan has increased the bus fare by Tk100. But this time, as there was no crowd, I got the ticket as soon as I came to the counter."

Kamal Uddin, counter manager of Shadhin Bangla Paribahan, said there were fewer passengers this Eid than previous years. "We have 20-22 buses plying from Chattogram every day, which is the same number of buses that operate daily."

Meanwhile, managers of various long-distance bus counters said the existing Tk680 fare is being charged on the Chittagong-Dhaka route as well as other routes.

Trains were leaving Chattogram for Eid as per schedule.

The Mahanagar Godhuli train left for Dhaka at 3pm from the Chittagong railway station.

Crowds of passengers were observed at counters to get tickets for various routes, especially the Chandpur bound Meghna Express and two special trains on this route.

Md Habibur Rahman, a passenger of Meghna Express, said, "I stood in line to buy tickets. But this time, it was far less crowded than before."

Chittagong Railway Station Manager Ratan Kumar Chowdhury said, "All trains including three special trains from Chattogram are leaving Chattogram Railway Station as per schedule.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the passengers do not suffer any kind of harassment during the Eid journey."