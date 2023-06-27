Commuters relieved as no crowd in Ctg bus stands; fares hiked

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 08:13 pm

Related News

Commuters relieved as no crowd in Ctg bus stands; fares hiked

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 08:13 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Unlike previous years before Eid-ul-Azha, bus counters in Chattogram were seen less crowded on Tuesday and commuters did not have to wait for hours to get on a bus.

However, like every year during Eid, bus fares have increased. Bus owners have hiked fares by Tk100 to Tk150 in the inter-district bus routes.

Imran Hossain, a passenger in Bandhan Paribahan, said, "Increasing the bus fare on Eid has become an unwritten rule. Bandhan Paribahan has increased the bus fare by Tk100. But this time, as there was no crowd, I got the ticket as soon as I came to the counter."

Kamal Uddin, counter manager of Shadhin Bangla Paribahan, said there were fewer passengers this Eid than previous years. "We have 20-22 buses plying from Chattogram every day, which is the same number of buses that operate daily."

Meanwhile, managers of various long-distance bus counters said the existing Tk680 fare is being charged on the Chittagong-Dhaka route as well as other routes.

Trains were leaving Chattogram for Eid as per schedule.

The Mahanagar Godhuli train left for Dhaka at 3pm from the Chittagong railway station.

Crowds of passengers were observed at counters to get tickets for various routes, especially the Chandpur bound Meghna Express and two special trains on this route.

Md Habibur Rahman, a passenger of Meghna Express, said, "I stood in line to buy tickets. But this time, it was far less crowded than before."

Chittagong Railway Station Manager Ratan Kumar Chowdhury said, "All trains including three special trains from Chattogram are leaving Chattogram Railway Station as per schedule.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the passengers do not suffer any kind of harassment during the Eid journey."

Top News

Chattogram / Eid journey / Bus fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

8h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

12h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

10m | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

7h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production