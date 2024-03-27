300 tonnes of potatoes imported from India through Benapole

A consignment of 300 tonnes of potatoes, imported from India, made their way into the country through Benapole land port recently.

This rounds up the total shipment of 1,000 tonnes of potatoes during the month of Ramadan.

A total of 32 trucks with potatoes arrived at the land port between 13 and 24 March, said Mizanur Rahman, revenue officer of Benapole Checkpost and Cargo Department, today (27 March).

Integrated Food and Beverage imported the potatoes from India.

Masum Billah, representative of Transmarine Logistic Limited C&F Agent, said the last consignment of potatoes will be unloaded today.

Rezaul Karim, director of Benapole port, said 700 metric tonnes of potatoes have been released from the port.