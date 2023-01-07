Cold wave, rain forecast a concern for standing crops

A farmer plants seasonal paddy while standing in knee deep water at the Jhilwanja area in Cox’s Bazar. This year’s record-low rainfall and extreme hot weather made it challenging for farmers to grow the seasonal paddy, which depends on monsoon rains for a profitable harvest season. According to the meteorological department, the amount of rainfall shrunk by 47% nationwide and by 58% in the Chattogram Division in August. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

Crops and vegetables, mainly the Boro seedlings and potatoes, might get damaged by the frigid cold as the ongoing cold spell may linger further and the country may witness rain in mid-January, the Met Office and meteorologists predict.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the mercury dropped to as low as 9 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country yesterday and the cold wave may continue to sweep across the country for a few more days.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Saturday morning. Even the capital Dhaka recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius — the lowest this season.

Meteorologists also raised alarm about possible rainfall in the middle of this month, followed by another cold wave.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard (TBS) that there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rains across the country on 14, 15 and 16 January.

Fog and another mild cold wave, following the rainfall, may hit the country for a week from 18 to 25 January, the meteorologist added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) warned farmers to tend the seedbeds of Boro rice as most of the seedlings are now in the growing phase while some are already grown up for plantation.

The institute suggested that farmers should cover up the Boro seedbeds with transparent polythene from morning till evening during a cold wave. If the cold persists for a long time, seedbeds should be covered up day and night.

In addition, 3-5 cm of water should be retained on the seedbeds. If the seedlings turn yellow, farmers were advised to apply urea fertiliser there.

Rubel Hossain, a farmer from Sariakandi upazila of Bogura, said, "The Boro seedlings are almost ready and the plantation will start in a week. There have not been any issues with the seedlings yet but If this cold lasts for a long time, the seedlings may die."

Badal Chandra Biswas, director general of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), told TBS, "We are advising farmers through the field level officials and taking action accordingly."

The DAE has targeted preparing Boro seedbeds on 0.38 million hectares of land this season.

No crop damage was reported in the country till Saturday but the seedbeds of Boro rice and potatoes may suffer if the cold persists for a long time, according to agricultural officials.

Al Mojahid Sarkar, an agricultural officer in Bogura's Shibganj upazila, told TBS, "A prolonged cold spell can affect the yield of potatoes. That is why the farmers were advised to use some medicines because the root crop will be harvested within a month."

Various types of vegetables and corn are now in the field and these crops are not that affected by winter, the official added.