Record-breaking low temperatures trigger school closures across Bangladesh

The photo shows two people wearing winter cloths are walking on a street amid dense fog coupled with severe cold in Kurigram on Tuesday morning: Photo: UNB
The photo shows two people wearing winter cloths are walking on a street amid dense fog coupled with severe cold in Kurigram on Tuesday morning: Photo: UNB

Bangladesh is currently experiencing a significant cold wave, with the season's lowest temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in both Chuadanga and Sirajganj districts this morning. This drastic drop in temperature has heavily disrupted daily life and routines.

The government has directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools, including madrasas, if temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius. Despite this directive, some kindergartens and pre-cadet schools in Chuadanga have reportedly remained open.

Tabibur Rahman, Chuadanga Primary Education Officer, confirmed compliance with the government's closure directive, citing the severe cold as the reason. The Chuadanga First Class Meteorological Observatory noted a significant drop in temperature over a single day, from 9.5 degrees Celsius yesterday (22 January) morning to 6.6 degrees Celsius today (23 January), prompting residents to stay indoors.

Rakibul Hasan, a senior weather observer, stated, "The district's minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius at 6am and 6.6 degrees Celsius at 9am today, with an air humidity of 96%." This temperature is close to the district's historic lows, with the ever-lowest being 3.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on 9 January 2013.

Bazlur Rashid, a Dhaka-based meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed the 6.6 degrees Celsius temperature in Sirajganj this morning, noting that both Chuadanga and Sirajganj are experiencing the season's lowest temperatures simultaneously.

In Kurigram, the authorities declared the closure of primary and secondary-level schools as 7.5 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in the district this morning. Confirming the temperature, Subal Chandra Sarkar, a weather officer at Kurigram's Rajarhat Meteorological Office, predicted the temperature may rise after 5 January.

Similarly, in Kushtia, Al Mamun Talukdar, a secondary education officer, announced school closures due to a temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. In Khulna, educational institutions also remain closed, with the district Met Office recording a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 6 am on Tuesday, marking this year's lowest for the district.

Naogaon's authorities have suspended academic activities at primary and secondary schools due to the severe cold, with temperatures reaching 9 degrees Celsius.

This wave of closures follows the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE)'s circular issued on January 16, which allows education authorities to close schools if temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius. The circular states, "A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country, seriously hampering educational activities. Regional deputy directors, in consultation with district education officers, can close educational institutions under secondary level in such cases."

