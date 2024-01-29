Mild to moderate cold wave sweeping over 3 divisions including Dhaka: Met Office

UNB
29 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:39 pm

Dinajpur records lowest temperature at 5.7°C

Dinajpur records lowest temperature at 5.7°C

UNB
29 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:39 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over three divisions including Dhaka and some other districts. It may abate in some places, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday.

According to a regular weather bulletin, "Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola districts and it may abate from some places."

This lowest temperature 5.7°C was recorded in Dinajpur while the highest temperature 28 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila over the last 24 hours till 6 am on Monday, reads the bulletin.

This season's lowest temperature, 5°C, was recorded in Panchagarh on Sunday.

Temperature between 8 to 10°C is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8°C a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 °C a severe cold wave.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning. Inland river transport may be disrupted temporarily due to thick fog.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

People of the country, especially in the northern part, have been experiencing severe cold for the last couple of days which has thrown normal life out of gear.

