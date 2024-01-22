Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets first local female managing director

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 04:58 pm

Related News

Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets first local female managing director

She is the first Bangladeshi to take on the role of Managing Director for this fortune 500 company

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 04:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Coca-Cola, one of the country's leading beverage companies, has announced Ju-un Nahar Choudhury as the new managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited. 

She is the first Bangladeshi to take on the role of managing director for this fortune 500 company, says the press release. 

In this role, Ju-un will work closely with bottling and business partners, customers and other external stakeholders in the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ju-un started her career with Unilever as a management trainee in marketing. 

She has left her mark in various roles with Unilever Bangladesh including leading the team who won a Guinness world record for the nationwide 'Lifebuoy handwashing washing campaign' covering 86,000 youth simultaneously in over 60 locations. 

She moved to Indonesia in 2014 with Rickett Benckiser looking after the Dettol business, Ju-un then worked with Danone Indonesia as Head of Innovation and then joined 'aCommerce', an end-to-end ecommerce enabler present across seven ASEAN countries, as the FMCG director. 

After spending eight years in Indonesia, Ju-un moved back to Bangladesh and joined Apex as marketing director in 2023. 

Speaking on her appointment, Ju-un Nahar Choudhury said, "I am delighted to join the Coca-Cola system and partner with our bottling partners, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages (CCBB) & Abdul Monem Limited (AML), and other stakeholders to refresh our consumers in Bangladesh. I am humbled to lead Bangladesh on this Coca-Cola journey and I am committed to steer our brands and franchise operations to new heights."

Ju-un is the first woman to be appointed to this position in Bangladesh and will be replacing former managing director, Ta Duy Tung, who was appointed back in 2021.  

Ajay Vijay Bathija, vice president of Franchise Operations for Southwest Asia (SWA), "We welcome Ju-un to Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola Company reiterates its focus on building a sustainable business in an important market like Bangladesh. Ju-un joins at an exciting time of the company's journey in the country and our partners will gain a great deal from her wide experience in FMCG and e-commerce."

Coca-Cola is the first company in Bangladesh to launch 100% recycled PET bottles in Bangladesh. Coke Studio Bangla (CSB) is the country's first digital music platform, with a YouTube channel of 2.86 million plus subscribers, surpassing the combined subscriber count of some of Bangladesh's biggest brands. 

Coke Studio Bangla has fans in major cities of Bangladesh, like Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi.

As per a Socio-Economic Impact study, the Coca-Cola system in Bangladesh contributes to the continuous economic growth of the country and also supports nearly 22,100 jobs which consist of 833 direct jobs and 21,300 indirect jobs.

Amar Ekushey

Coca-Cola Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

1h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

2h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

18h | Videos