Coca-Cola Bangladesh launches ordering service via WhatsApp

Coca-Cola has launched a fast, easy & efficient ordering service via WhatsApp to accelerate the automation of the ordering process and connect retailers and distributors in Bangladesh.

Keeping the safety of shop owners and consumers in mind, the attempt was taken to support the business of grocery stores, as well as the Food and Beverage Sector during the unprecedented times of global pandemic, said a press release.

Since digital adoption has become a significant differentiator and the pandemic taught businesses to be prepared and operate effectively even during a crisis, Coca-Cola has aimed to create opportunities for the partners and customers to be engaged with their favourite brands seamlessly by leveraging exponential technologies like WhatsApp through a pilot initiative,

Through this initiative, retailers will be able to place orders with ease and directly to the distributors using WhatsApp which will allow businesses to operate while improving communication and reducing the risk of physical contact.

While supporting the government's directive to minimize people movement, this app-based solution will help ensure constant availability of Coca-Cola products across outlets to meet consumer demand.

Moreover, it will benefit shop owners to keep stocks available at all times while not having to wait for the specific delivery dates and maintain Covid specific safety measures.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "Be it large or small businesses across the nation, 2020 was one of the most challenging years in history. As we continue to navigate the economic impact and pave our way to recover from this pandemic, it is crucial to support small businesses all over the country. Small businesses are an essential part of what makes our marketplace unique, and now more than ever, they need our support – which is why Coca-Cola has come up with this unique initiative to help support the economic safety net of shop owners. In order to find inspiration in these trying times, Coca-Cola is stepping into support the small businesses that are battling to stay afloat, and once again, can thrive at previously unheard-of levels."

"Furthermore, this initiative is a step toward assisting shopkeepers in quickly regaining their business by encouraging people to buy from nearby outlets in a secure manner and by providing a variety of digital options for connecting with us and their customers easily," the company added.