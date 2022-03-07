Coca-Cola wins Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:22 pm

International Beverages Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, has recently been honored with Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 under the Best Innovation- SDG Inclusion category.

The Coca-Cola subsidiary received the award as the winners of the 4th Bangladesh Innovation Awards were announced at Le Meridien in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release. 

Advisor to the Prime Minister Salman Fazlur Rahman graced the occasion as the chief guest with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and Atiqul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor, in attendance. 

On behalf of International Beverages Private Limited, Anowarul Amin, Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Sustainability received the award. 

This year, in the 4th edition, different brands were awarded with Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 under 13 major categories and 11 sub-categories.

International Beverages Private Limited has been awarded for its environment-friendly practices which are in operation at its manufacturing facility. Rainwater harvesting project (related to SDG 6), installation of solar street lights (related to SDG 7) and use of economizers in boilers (related to SDG 12) are some of the steps they have taken to promote energy efficiency and sustainable water management inside factory premises.

Appreciating the recognition, Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director at the International Beverages Private Limited said, "Sustainability practices are kept at the core of our business, and we keep on seeking ways that will help us to make a difference. This award inspires us to explore further for pursuing sustainable business trends."

It is mentionable that Bangladesh Innovation Awards, an initiative of the Bangladesh Brand Forum, have been initiated to recognise the community of innovators and inspire innovative pursuits of the businesses and industries. International Beverages Private Limited, a direct FDI of The Coca-Cola Company, has received this award for the first time in this recognised platform. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

