Coca-Cola creates 22,000 jobs in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 11:13 am

Beverage manufacturer Coca-Cola Bangladesh created over 22,000 jobs across Bangladesh representing 0.03% of the total employment of the country, according to an internal socio-economic impact assessment of the company.

The assessment conducted by Steward Redqueen, a dutch consultancy firm, also claims the company contributed Tk12.2 billion in value-added impact in Bangladesh's economy in 2019, reads a press statement on Monday.

The value-added impact is the sum of all incomes to households, businesses and the government in 2019. This contribution equals 0.11% of Bangladesh's GDP.

The Coca-Cola Company has been operating in Bangladesh for over five decades. The company's system consists of three different units, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd (CCBL), International Beverages Private Ltd (IBPL) and Abdul Monem Ltd (AML).

According to Steward Redqueen's assessment, the Coca-Cola system procured Tk6.1 billion worth of goods and services in 2019 in Bangladesh, of which 75% was sourced locally.

Furthermore, the Coca-Cola system generated nearly 22,100 jobs which consist of 833 direct jobs and 21,300 indirect jobs, representing 0.03% of total employment in Bangladesh.

For each direct job, there are 26 jobs supported in other business segments such as the trade, transport, agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors across the Bangladesh economy.

