C'nawabganj to be declared free of landless and homeless people

Bangladesh

BSS
19 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

C'nawabganj to be declared free of landless and homeless people

BSS
19 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Chapainawabganj is going to be declared as a district free of landless and homeless people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would declare it virtually on 22 March 2023 at 10am.

From this function, a total of 230 more houses which 75 houses in Sadar upazila, 75 houses in Gomostapur upazila and 80 houses in Nachole upazila would be handed over to the landless and homeless people under the 4th phase of the Ashrayon Project -2, Revenue Department of the Chapainawabganj District Administration sources said.

The sources added that a total of 4,819 houses in which 1,319 houses in the 1st phase, 2,619 houses in the 2nd phase and 651 houses in the 3rd phase were handed over to the landless people of 'KA' class and 230 houses are going to be handed over in the 4th phase on March 22.

Of them, 784 families in Sadar upazila, 1,188 families in Shibganj upazila, 733 families in Gomostapur upazila, 996 families in Nachole upazila and 1,118 families in Bholahat upazila are being benefited with the houses of the Ashrayon Project, the sources added.

According to the proposals from the five Upazila Nirbahi Officers of the district and the decision of the Upazila Taskforce Committee and Joint meeting there would be no more landless and homeless people in the 'KA' class after this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Anisur Rahman Khan confirmed this.

Top News

Ashrayan Project – 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

6h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

8h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

5h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Now | TBS World
Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

4h | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

21h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024