C'nawabganj to be declared free of landless and homeless people

Chapainawabganj is going to be declared as a district free of landless and homeless people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would declare it virtually on 22 March 2023 at 10am.

From this function, a total of 230 more houses which 75 houses in Sadar upazila, 75 houses in Gomostapur upazila and 80 houses in Nachole upazila would be handed over to the landless and homeless people under the 4th phase of the Ashrayon Project -2, Revenue Department of the Chapainawabganj District Administration sources said.

The sources added that a total of 4,819 houses in which 1,319 houses in the 1st phase, 2,619 houses in the 2nd phase and 651 houses in the 3rd phase were handed over to the landless people of 'KA' class and 230 houses are going to be handed over in the 4th phase on March 22.

Of them, 784 families in Sadar upazila, 1,188 families in Shibganj upazila, 733 families in Gomostapur upazila, 996 families in Nachole upazila and 1,118 families in Bholahat upazila are being benefited with the houses of the Ashrayon Project, the sources added.

According to the proposals from the five Upazila Nirbahi Officers of the district and the decision of the Upazila Taskforce Committee and Joint meeting there would be no more landless and homeless people in the 'KA' class after this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Anisur Rahman Khan confirmed this.