As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Prime Bank has donated Tk4 crore to the Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project-2 fund for the underprivileged and homeless people of the country.

Prime Bank's Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury anded over the cheque to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PMO in Dhaka on 15 January, said a press release.