MTB donates BDT 40 Million to PM's Home Construction Fund

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, has provided BDT 40 million as financial assistance for Home Construction Fund by Private Finance, Ashrayan Project-2 PMO, Dhaka aiming to provide homeless people with home along with land in different areas of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque from MTB Chairman, Md. Abdul Malek and Immediate Past Chairman, Md. Wakiluddin through a simple ceremony recently held at the office of Prime Minister, read a press release.

As a responsible corporate entity, MTB has always been a part of humanitarian activities and stand by the people of the country. We believe this support will help mitigate the sufferings of the homeless people."- expressed by MTB Chairman, Md. Abdul Malek.