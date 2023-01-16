NRB Bank donated for Ashrayan Project-2

NRB Bank Limited donated to the "Home Construction Fund Private Finance Ashrayan Project-2" for the underprivileged, under the CSR Programme of the bank.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank Limited handed over the cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a function held at Prime Minister's Office on 15 January, said a press release.

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the bank Ali Ahmed and Chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present.