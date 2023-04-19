CMP sends letter to 66 shops, markets at risk of fire in Ctg

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has identified 66 shops and markets in Chattogram city which are at risk of fire.

The CMP has written a letter to the shop owners' associations concerned.

This information was conveyed in a circular signed by CMP Commissioner Krishnapad Roy on Tuesday (18 April).

The letter gave five instructions to the shop owners' associations, including appointing adequate number of volunteers and security guards, taking turns guarding the markets at night, arranging 24-hour surveillance through CCTV cameras, providing sufficient fire-fighting equipment, and ensuring easy access for fire service vehicles.

"Our shops do not have an adequate fire extinguishing system. We also do not want an accident like that in Dhaka to happen. However, we have spoken to the fire service. With their cooperation, we will install fire extinguishers in every shop" said Syed Khorshed Alam, general secretary,, Chattogram Bipanibitan Merchant Welfare Committee.

Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Chittagong Division Abdul Halim said, "Letters have been sent to the authorities of Teribazar, Newmarket, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahoor Hawkers and shopping malls. We visited these places. But still did not see any change.

"Many markets do not have adequate water supply or emergency exits. Even though the fire service reaches the spot, it takes a long time to bring a fire under control due to the narrow lanes and lack of reservoirs. As a result, if there is a fire in various markets or shopping malls, it takes time to bring it under control. This causes most of the products to catch fire," he added.