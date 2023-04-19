CMP sends letter to 66 shops, markets at risk of fire in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

CMP sends letter to 66 shops, markets at risk of fire in Ctg

TBS Report 
19 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
CMP sends letter to 66 shops, markets at risk of fire in Ctg

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has identified 66 shops and markets in Chattogram city which are at risk of fire. 

The CMP has written a letter to the shop owners' associations concerned.

This information was conveyed in a circular signed by CMP Commissioner Krishnapad Roy on Tuesday (18 April).

The letter gave five instructions to the shop owners' associations, including appointing adequate number of volunteers and security guards, taking turns guarding the markets at night, arranging 24-hour surveillance through CCTV cameras, providing sufficient fire-fighting equipment, and ensuring easy access for fire service vehicles.

"Our shops do not have an adequate fire extinguishing system. We also do not want an accident like that in Dhaka to happen. However, we have spoken to the fire service. With their cooperation, we will install fire extinguishers in every shop" said Syed Khorshed Alam, general secretary,, Chattogram Bipanibitan Merchant Welfare Committee.

Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Chittagong Division Abdul Halim said, "Letters have been sent to the authorities of Teribazar, Newmarket, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahoor Hawkers and shopping malls. We visited these places. But still did not see any change.

"Many markets do not have adequate water supply or emergency exits. Even though the fire service reaches the spot, it takes a long time to bring a fire under control due to the narrow lanes and lack of reservoirs. As a result, if there is a fire in various markets or shopping malls, it takes time to bring it under control. This causes most of the products to catch fire," he added.

Top News

fire hazard / CTG / Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

4h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

5h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee